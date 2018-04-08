  • City Watch issued for Memphis teen

    Memphis police have issued an alert after they said a teenager ran away from her home. 

    According to police, Janisha Howard. 14, ran away from the 5000 block of Golden Oaks Road. 

    She ran away around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since. 

    The victim has a medical condition, but is on her medication, MPD said. 

    If you see her, please contact MPD at 901-545-2677. 

     

