City Watch issued for Memphis teen

Memphis police have issued an alert after they said a teenager ran away from her home.
According to police, Janisha Howard. 14, ran away from the 5000 block of Golden Oaks Road.
She ran away around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since.
The victim has a medical condition, but is on her medication, MPD said.
If you see her, please contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
