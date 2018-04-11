  • City Watch issued for missing 11-year-old boy

    Memphis police are frantically trying to find a boy they said ran away from home. 

    Nicholas Robinson's mom left work around 7 p.m. Tuesday. She said Nicholas was home, but when she returned at midnight, the child was gone. 

    Money was missing from her bedroom, and blankets were missing his bedroom.

    Police said Robinson has ADHD, and is currently on medication. If you see him, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

