City Watch issued for missing 11-year-old girl

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 11-year-old Aurianah Seymour. 

    Aurianah was last seen at her home near the Liberty Bowl at the 500 block of Baltimore. 

    She was seen around 9 p.m. last night playing in her yard. Her mother woke up this morning and realized that Aurianah was not home. 

    She's described as 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, with brown hair.

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.

