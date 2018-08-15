  • City Watch issued for missing 12-year-old Memphis boy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A City Watch has been issued for a missing child in Memphis. 

    MPD said Jordan Jackson, 12, was last seen at the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering getting on the bus around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police describe Jackson as 4-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, grey pants and black glasses. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police. 

