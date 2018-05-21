  • City Watch issued for missing 26-year-old man

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 26-year-old man. 

    Adrian Smith went missing from the 2500 block of Lisa Avenue on Sunday, and has not been seen since. 

    Smith suffers from a medical condition and requires his medication. 

    If you see him, immediately call 901-545-2677. 

     

