City Watch issued for missing 26-year-old man

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 26-year-old man.
Adrian Smith went missing from the 2500 block of Lisa Avenue on Sunday, and has not been seen since.
Smith suffers from a medical condition and requires his medication.
If you see him, immediately call 901-545-2677.
