City Watch issued for missing 26-year-old Memphis woman

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are asking for help to locate a 26-year-old Memphis woman. 

    Police say Brittany Faulkner was last seen around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at her home in the 1000 block of Poplar. 

    She is 5'2" with brown eyes, black hair and a small scar under her left eye. 

    Police say she was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. 

    She is prescribed medication for mental conditions, but police said they don't know if they are current. 

    Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677. 

