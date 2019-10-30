  • City Watch issued for missing 66-year-old man with dementia and alzheimer's, found safe

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Police told FOX13 Gregory Shivers has been located. 

    The Memphis Police Department needs your help to locate a missing person. 

    Gregory Shivers, age 66, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say he wandered away from his home in the 2100 block of Lyon in North Memphis. 

    Shivers has been diagnosed with dementia an Alzheimer's. 

    He was described as wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweater with red pajama pants and black tennis shoes, according to police. 

    If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call MPD at 545-2677.

