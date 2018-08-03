City Watch issued for missing and endangered 2-year-old girl

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing child.
According to police, the girl is with her father who has a mental condition and is not taking his medication.
The girl is MaKenzie Rogers and her father's name is Rodney Rogers, 25.
They were last seen on the 4000 block or Shirley Drive.
The City Watch Alert said, both victims (father & daughter) were last seen at the residence. They are possibly occupying a 2014, Maroon, Hyundia Sonata, MS. Tag, CGA0650. The father has a mental condition, and is not taking his meds. It is a possibility that the child may be in danger.
If you see them, immediately call 901-545-2677.
