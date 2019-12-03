City Watch issued for missing boy from Raleigh canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Police have canceled this City Watch alert.
Police have issued a City Watch for a missing boy from Raleigh.
Detavious Dukes was last seen Nov. 30 leaving his home on Stowe Drive in Raleigh, according to police.
Dukes has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
MPD said he is 5'4" and 140 lbs. He has a dark skin complexion, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed, 2 injured, in West Tennessee shooting, police say
- Victim identified in double shooting near downtown barbershop, police say
- Man charged with murder after two bodies were dumped on Mississippi road
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}