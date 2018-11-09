City Watch issued for missing Memphis teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have issued a City Watch for a missing teenage girl in Memphis.
According to MPD, Zairya Hoskins, 17, was reported missing Thursday.
Police said Hoskins was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1800 block of Finley Road.
Hoskins is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a black shirt with a Hillcrest logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police.
