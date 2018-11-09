  • City Watch issued for missing Memphis teen girl

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have issued a City Watch for a missing teenage girl in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, Zairya Hoskins, 17, was reported missing Thursday. 

    Police said Hoskins was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1800 block of Finley Road. 

    Hoskins is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a black shirt with a Hillcrest logo on it. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police. 

