MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Amanda House has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
Local investigators are desperately searching for a missing tourist.
Amanda House, 32, was last seen on Beale Street near 4th Street outside the Coyote Ugly bar.
She was last seen early Tuesday morning and might still be in the downtown area near 2nd Street and Monroe Avenue.
Police told FOX13 Amanda is visiting from Louisiana. She also might be intoxicated.
Amanda is 5'3", 130 lbs, with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a beige floral top with blue jeans and beige and pink sandals.
If you have seen Amanda House, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gang members receive federal sentences for pharmacy robberies
- Memphis pastor accused of sexual assault reportedly starting a new church
- University of Memphis students insulted with homophobic slurs at off-campus party, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}