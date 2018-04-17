City watched issued for man with missing fingers and dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a missing man with dementia.
George Neely was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday. Officers believe he is possibly a danger to himself and others because he suffers from dementia.
Police said George has gray hair, a white beard, 66-years-old, 5'7" and 215 lbs.
He is missing an index finger and thumb on his right hand. George was last seen wearing a blue Polo short-sleeve shirt with khaki pants.
George might be driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Tennessee license plate 458-YLW.
If you have any information on this case, please contact Memphis Police.
