  • City watched issued for man with missing fingers and dementia

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

    George Neely was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday. Officers believe he is possibly a danger to himself and others because he suffers from dementia.

    Police said George has gray hair, a white beard, 66-years-old, 5'7" and 215 lbs.

    He is missing an index finger and thumb on his right hand. George was last seen wearing a blue Polo short-sleeve shirt with khaki pants.

    George might be driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Tennessee license plate 458-YLW.

    If you have any information on this case, please contact Memphis Police.

