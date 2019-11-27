CITYWATCH: Two adults missing since Nov. 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police ask the public's help to locate two missing adults
Andrew Howell, 78, was seen leaving Nov. 25 about 12 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Olive Ave.
Contact was made with him by Wynn, Ark. PD, but he has not returned home. He was last seen at a Citgo on Broadway in W. Memphis, Ark, where he left his phone. He may suffer from a mental disorder.
Howell's car is a 2016 gray Mitsubishi Lancer with TN license plate 6F9-9U3.
Another missing adult is 62-year-old Debrita Clark.
She was dropped off in the 500 block of S. Jefferson on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. and her family has not heard from her.
She uses a walker and has possible mental problems, the city watch said.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Howell and Clark, contact MPD at 901-543-2700.
