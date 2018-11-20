0 Civil rights icon visits UofM campus for premiere of new documentary

Civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young visitsd the University of Memphis for the premier of a documentary called the "Color of Money."

It reminds people the importance of getting rid of debt, having a good credit score and how to get control of their finances.

"You can't depend on anybody to get you out of poverty but yourself," said Young.

The 86-year-old is on a mission to get everyone to understand that their financial wellbeing plays a big role in our success and failure.

Young fears Americans, particularly African Americans, have become caught up in the material world.

"Their degrees and their possessions defined their worth and it really doesn't," said Young.

Its theme is to drive home the message that something as simple as a credit score to help dictate the quality of our life.

It is advice John Hope Bryant stresses in the documentary.

Young added, "That is part of being a man or woman of being free. It doesn't matter what color you are. If you don't vote and you don't have good credit, you are not free."

John Bryant told FOX13 he wants people to become financially literate to better their life.

"Go to Operation Hope, go to a Hope Shiloh location, services are free, let me get my life so I can become a homeowner, an entrepreneur, a small business owner," said Bryant.

