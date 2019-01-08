0 Civil rights lawsuit 'possible' after suspicious death of Brian Lawler, attorney says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of Brian Lawler – the son of famed professional wrestler Jerry Lawler – has hired an attorney following his suspicious death.

Attorney Jeff Rosenblum told FOX13 a civil rights lawsuit against the Hardeman County Jail is possible.

Lawler was found hanging inside his jail cell in July 2018 and taken to the hospital where he died.

"This jail did not protect Brian," said Rosenblum.

He was hired by the Lawler family "to pursue a civil rights claim against Hardeman County, and the deputies that were supposed to protect Brian Christopher Lawler."

Rosenblum told FOX13 the family is frustrated at the pace of the official investigation now almost six months after Lawler's death.

"We have not received one document from Hardeman County. We have not received anything from the medical examiner’s office. We have not received anything from the TBI," said Rosenblum.

Rosenblum will ask the court make Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler the administrator of his late son's estate, which he believes can force the county and sheriff to turn over documents.

"There should be no reason why we shouldn't already have the jail records for Brian Christopher Lawler. There should be no reason why we should not have the medical records leading up to that," Rosenblum said.

FOX13 called the Hardeman County Sheriff and left a message asking for a comment about the Lawler investigation. We have not gotten a response.

Rosenblum wants to ask why the jail waited for hours to provide Lawler medical attention after a fight with an inmate.

As for the inmate, Rosenblum said he has been released.

"What happened to the guy that hit him? Why weren't charges pressed and pursued against that guy?" asked Rosenblum.

The TBI responded to FOX13 inquiry about Brian Lawler’s death since it was called to investigate the incident. A spokeswoman emailed the following statement:

“We are still awaiting the full results of the autopsy that was performed, for our investigative case file to be complete to turn over to the District Attorney General.”

