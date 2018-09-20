  • Civil War cannonballs found in front yard of Memphis home near Liberty Bowl

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis homeowner found peculiar items in their front yard Thursday. 

    Bomb squad units were called to the home to investigate the objects. 

    They turned out to be antiques – believed to be from the Civil War. 

    MPD said the homeowner found what ended up being identified as “Civil War cannonballs” in the front yard of the home in the 1000 block of Bruce Street. 

    The home is down the street from the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, where the University of Memphis Tigers football team plays. 

     

    UofM will host South Alabama Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl. 

    The bomb squad performed an X-ray of the cannonballs and found that they “were not an explosive threat.”

    It is still unclear how or why the cannonballs ended up there. 

    We are working to find more information. 

