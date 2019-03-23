Clark Tower auction delayed until April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Clark Tower auction was delayed this afternoon. It will now be on Friday, April 26.
Right now, In-Rel Properties owns the building. They said they plan to fight foreclosure.
The foreclosure notice was listed in The Daily News and indicates the owners defaulted on a more than $60 million loan from JP Morgan Chase Bank.
The CEO said they have been making monthly payments under the loan.
FOX13 spoke to James Wachob. He is a real estate investor and does a lot of business in East Memphis. He was at the auction.
“Although I’m not a bidder, I’m always affected by anything that happens in this area,” he said.
He said Clark Tower changes will most likely affect the homes in the area.
“With everything going on in the Poplar, Mendenhall area, this could be a big effect to my investors and to Memphis real estate in general,” Wachob said.
