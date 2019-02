0 Clark Tower facing foreclosure after defaulting on massive loan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The company that owns and manages a popular building in East Memphis told FOX13 it intends to fight foreclosure.

A foreclosure notice listed indicates the owners of Clark Tower defaulted on a more than $60 million loan from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

The CEO was outspoken about the lawsuit the company filed against the lender. He said the company has been making monthly payments under the loan.

Many Memphians will say the building known as one of the tallest sites in East Memphis is a historic landmark.

When FOX13 called the CEO of In-Rel Properties to ask about the foreclosure notice, he said he sees no reason why the lender is not fully protected since Clark Tower has been making monthly payments.

It is possible that the building will be sold to the highest bidder on March 22.

In a statement, the CEO said Clark Tower has more than once submitted to the lender a formal notice to refinance – to which the lender did not substantively respond.

In the lawsuit filed against the lender, Clark Tower alleged certain irregularities about the manner in which the lender has been handling the refinancing.

It reads, in part: The defendant holder coordinated a common plan and scheme with defendant loan servicers to hijack the refinance and hold it hostage.

You can read the company's full statement below:

"Clark Tower has been making monthly payments under the loan that you’ve inquired about and we would expect those payments to continue, so Clark Tower sees no reason why the lender is not fully protected. For over a year and a half, Clark Tower has been working to refinance the current loan. In fact, Clark Tower started the refinancing process in September of 2017 and since that time has received financing proposals from more than one prospective lender. In Clark Tower’s opinion, it can pay off its obligations under the loan in full. Clark Tower has exercised its right to refinance this loan. Clark Tower has, more than once, submitted to the lender a formal notice to refinance to which the lender did not substantively respond. Clark Tower’s positions concerning the lender’s conduct are reflected in a lawsuit that was filed against the lender back in August of 2018. You can find that lawsuit by visiting the Supreme Court of New York’s website at https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/nyscef/CaseSearch. Case No 654006/2018. The complaint is docket entry #2. Clark Tower intends to fight the foreclosure vigorously and protect the interests of its tenants and will cooperate in keeping the community informed."

