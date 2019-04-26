Clark Tower in East Memphis headed to the auction block

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Clark Tower in East Memphis will go on the auction block on Friday.
The auction has already been delayed twice this year.
RELATED: Clark Tower auction delayed until April
Back in February, the building was foreclosed. The owners of Clark Tower defaulted on more than $60 million loan from JP Morgan Chase Bank.
The CEO said they have been making monthly payments under the loan.
FOX13 spoke to James Wachob. He is a real estate investor and does a lot of business in East Memphis. He was at the auction.
“Although I’m not a bidder, I’m always affected by anything that happens in this area,” he said.
Officials told FOX13 the bidding is happening at the Shelby County Courthouse.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD: 4 children hit by truck outside Memphis elementary school after driver had medical emergency
- Tennessee woman arrested, accused of faking cancer and defrauding victims of nearly $10K
- Memphis man with lengthy criminal record convicted of molesting court clerk at 201 Poplar
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}