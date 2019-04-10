0 Clarksdale police implementing 5-year plan to reduce violent crime in the area

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarksdale police are issuing a new five-year plan to help fight crime in the community.

The police chief said they have gone to the community and asked them what they need.

And the response city leaders got is that they need more community policing and a better relationship with the community.

Beyond that, the plan includes dedicating officers to fighting drugs and gangs.

Herbert Miller has lived in Clarksdale all his life and said not all of it rests on the police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“All together I think they are doings what they can do right now about what is going on. A lot of people do what they do just to be doing it. Just to have something to do,” said Miller.

Police told FOX13 the department has hired four new officers this year and plans are in the works to hire more. They have also added a full-time cold case investigator to look into unsolved homicides.

And there is a new emphasis on officers’ physical fitness.

Police also said the department will become more active on social media as a way of better informing the public and being transparent.

“I think changes need to be made if they are going to do anything. I think they need to do what they are going to do,” Miller said.

Officials told FOX13 they are using grant money to get their officers more training and personnel development.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.