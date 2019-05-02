Clarksdale ranks high on 'Most Historic Small Towns' poll, music history cited as a reason

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarksdale Mississippi is near the top of USA Today’s readers’ poll of ‘Most Historic Small Towns.’
It tops the list because of its music history.
The city is doing a lot to attract tourists because of the blues and some of it is free, especially during the month of May. Some of it well beyond that.
Clarksdale tourism director Bubba O’keefe told FOX13 the city of Clarksdale has added a new audio walking tour app called Tour Clarksdale. The audio tour takes about an hour and a half and winds through multiple downtown historic sites.
“It has an audible guide that are local people giving you the guide, it is not a professional announcer and we are excited about it,” O’Keefe Said.
The city is marketing the fact that somewhere in Clarksdale there is live blues music every day of the year. Some of the concerts this month are at the big stage next to the Delta Blues museum...and are free to the public.
“And so every Friday night there Is free music for the public for the month of May and 365 days a year we have live blues music,” Okeefe said.
In the meantime, the city is basking in the recognition it is getting in the national spotlight.
“It is just exciting that the USA sees us as a historic small town and we haven’t embraced that ourselves, we are just now coming out to embrace historic downtown.” OKeefe said.
Small pocket maps that include all of the town’s eateries and joints are one of the things the city just put out.
