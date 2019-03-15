0 Clarksdale's old high school will be renovated into retirement home, project will begin in fall

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - The site of the old Clarksdale High School has been abandoned for years, but a Cleveland Mississippi Company plans to renovate it and and turn it into a retirement community.

The building is in rough shape, but the company is planning to turn it into a 40+ room retirement home.

The renovation is set to begin in fall 2019.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Willie Booker, who has lived across from the old high school for almost a decade, told FOX13 he is glad the building is being put to use.

“It has been sitting there for 10 years and people have been breaking in and it will give people a place to live and get them off the street.” Booker said

Clarksdale City Commissioner Ken Murphey told FOX13 the building has been vacant since 1998, which is when the last Clarksdale Wildcats class graduated and before the new high school was built.

“This is a facility that was built around 1929. A lot of Clarksdalians walked the hallways of this school, so we think it will make these guys proud and it will certainly be an asset to the neighborhood,” Murphey said.

Booker said he is also excited to see the change.

“Well, if you put some good citizens in there and try to tear the town down I feel like it will be a pretty good place to live," Booker Said.

Officials told FOX13 the retirement community will cost about $10 million and the renovations could begin by October 2019.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.