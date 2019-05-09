  • Power Center Academy Elementary cancels classes due to power outage

    Updated:

    UPDATE: 

    Classes have been canceled for the day. 

    -------------

    One local school is starting classes late because of a power outage. 

    Power Center Academy Elementary will be delaying the start of school until to 9 a.m.

    The school said they will provide an update at 7:30 a.m. to ensure they are still on schedule. 
     

