0 Clean-up crews take steps to decrease blight in neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews spent hours picking up blight in the Fox Hollow townhomes Friday morning.

These actions come after Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge, ruled that homeowners and tenants will be cited by the city's Code Enforcement for garbage and illegal dumping in their area, beginning March 12.

Code Enforcement is in the process of locating all property owners.

Patricia Rogers, a community leader helped organize the effort to pick up trash at the Fox Hollow townhomes to help make it a better place to live.

“We still have a whole pile of solid waste, debris, trash and garbage,” Rogers said.

Code Enforcement is contacting every property owner to let them know they have violated the city ordinance for garbage, illegal dumping and other issues.

Deshawn Yarborough has lived in Fox Hollows for almost five years and told FOX13 he is embarrassed by the excessive amount of trash.

“We have people come to the house and we don’t know how people look at us because of the area,” Yarborough said.

The city told FOX13 that many of the properties are unoccupied.

Although crews helped clean up, there is still trash left over.

“I’m passing the torch and ball to the homeowners association, tenants and residents that they have to take responsibility for living conditions and where they live,” Rogers said.

The townhomes' residents said they are thankful for the help but realize they have a long way to go.

“It looked better than it did, very nice,” Yarborough said.

The property owners are expected to appear in environmental court on March 12.

