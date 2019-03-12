0 Clean-up efforts begin after tornado touches down in Mississippi town

WALNUT, Miss. - The U.S. National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Walnut, Mississippi over the weekend.

Preliminary results show it was an EF-0 tornado with peak winds between 65 and 70 miles per hour.

“The clouds – they just looked different you know, and I could see it back behind the fire department and it just started swirling. It just had a different look about it,” said Walnut Mayor Vickie Skinner.

Now that the winds have settled, Skinner is examining the damage left behind.

“The building is condemned for at least 30 days, the road’s going to be blocked, it’s going to be inconvenient you know we’re just asking people to stay away from downtown right now,” she said.

Skinner said most of the destruction was contained to an abandoned building along with some roof damage to a nearby auto shop and the Luna Street apartment complex.

Tippah County EMS officials said nearly 740 people lost power after the tornado, but it was restored the next day.

“This is nothing compared to what we had in 2015. It was in the outskirts in the Three Forks area - it was tremendous out there,” said Skinner.

Skinner is not only a third-term mayor, she’s also a career firefighter. Since the last big tornado in 2015, she believes this entire community is more prepared.

“When the warning came this time, we had just had a first responder call, so the fire department was already out and police department was already here,” said Skinner.

Fortunately, no one was hurt over the weekend but there was significant damage to several units at the Luna Street apartments complex.

“Devastating. You just come home with stuff through your ceiling, water damage then you got your kids that live around here, and they got all kinds of damage too and you’re concerned about family and your belongings,” said Don who lives at the apartment complex.

Don said his landlord is handing the insurance claim and it’s still too early to know how much it will cost to get everything repaired. But he’s grateful he was prepared.

“I’ve learned insurance is a good thing to keep. You know, I thought about moving but tornadoes are going to land where they’re going to land,” said Don.

