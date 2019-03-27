Cleaning contractor at Hernando Elementary School diagnosed with tuberculosis, officials say

DESOTO CO., Miss. - An employee from an outside cleaning contractor that works at a Mid-South elementary school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to health officials.
Hernando Elementary School officials received notification Wednesday from the Mississippi State Department of Health that the employee had been diagnosed with TB.
The health department communicated to school officials that there would “likely be a low risk to students and staff,” but they are investigating the situation.
Officials said the employee who was diagnosed is no longer working on campus.
Parents were contacted about the situation Wednesday afternoon via email, according to DeSoto County Schools.
Officials did not disclose the identity of the employee or what his exact responsibilities at the school were.
