Cleaning woman claims she found WWE star's wallet in trash inside hotel room, police say

A police investigation is underway after a WWE wrestler said he and his wife personal items were stolen at a Memphis hotel
The wrestlers were in town for an anti-bullying event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club when the alleged crime happened.
RusevBul, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, took to Twitter on June 11 to tweet he and his wife Lana's items were stolen.
Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for “cleaning” the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet— Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 11, 2018
Dig in. I’m prosecuting. Especially after the head of security said it’s my fault for living my stuff in the room. https://t.co/VFXa5P3bL0— Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 13, 2018
Memphis police said they were called to the hotel on around 3 p.m. on June 11.
RusevBul told police he and his wife left their room 12:30 p.m. and when they returned around 1:10 p.m. multiple things were gone.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian in Memphis to visit Alice Johnson
- Convicted child rapist spends weekend in hotels with 3 young girls, police say
- Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
His wallet which had $500 in cash and a Sony Digital Camera were listed as the items stolen.
Police said the suspect – Portia Williams – is a cleaning person at the hotel. Williams entered the hotel room to clean it with the “do not disturb” sign hung on the door, police said.
Williams said she found the victim’s wallet in the trash inside a chicken box.
The head of Security Kennen Brooks spoke with the victim. But, only said security 'advised,' police said.
The WWE star said security blamed him for keeping the items in the room.
Security retrieved the wallet and gave it back to RusevBul, but the $500 was still missing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}