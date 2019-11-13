Clear and cold again this evening in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TEMPERATURES WILL NOT GET ABOVE FREEZING TODAY
- Clear and cold again this evening
- Hard freeze expected this evening – air temps well below freezing
- Early Wednesday windchill readings in the teens
- We finally get back above freezing at lunchtime tomorrow (but fall below again in the evening)
- Dry conditions into the weekend and next week
- Slowly warming into Saturday and Sunday
- Another beautiful Fall weekend ahead – enjoy!
