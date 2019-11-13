  • Clear and cold again this evening in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TEMPERATURES WILL NOT GET ABOVE FREEZING TODAY

    • Hard freeze expected this evening – air temps well below freezing
    • Early Wednesday windchill readings in the teens
    • We finally get back above freezing at lunchtime tomorrow (but fall below again in the evening)
    • Dry conditions into the weekend and next week
    • Slowly warming into Saturday and Sunday
    • Another beautiful Fall weekend ahead – enjoy!
