Clearer skies expected after severe storms move through the area this morning

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- The severe weather risk is over for the Mid-South
- Light rain will continue to move out over the next few hours
- Temps will stay in the 60s and low 70s through the afternoon
- Cooler air moves in with Tuesday morning lows dropping to near 50
- Expect sunshine and highs in the 60s for Tuesday
- Next rain chance arrives on Friday
