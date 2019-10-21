  • Clearer skies expected after severe storms move through the area this morning

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • The severe weather risk is over for the Mid-South
    • Light rain will continue to move out over the next few hours
    • Temps will stay in the 60s and low 70s through the afternoon
    • Cooler air moves in with Tuesday morning lows dropping to near 50
    • Expect sunshine and highs in the 60s for Tuesday
    • Next rain chance arrives on Friday

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories