0 CLERB struggling to subpoena MPD officers to hearings, 7-year-old case now being reviewed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man at the center of a 2011 MPD investigation says he has yet to hear from the department since he was attacked by eight officers.

That man is Marcus Walker, who says he was taking his son and nephew home when he was followed by officers.

“The police was following me for three miles,” Walker said.

Documents obtained from MPD’s review of the incident show Walker was pulled over for suspended tags, something which turned out not to be true.

Shortly after, he was in cuff.

“I put my hands on the truck, then put my hands behind my back and they maced me,” Walker said.

Thursday, he finally gets to speak before the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board, or CLERB. He is hoping an MPD officer will be in attendance.

FOX13 has learned CLERB has never subpoenaed an MPD officer to one of its hearings, which is a process.

In order to get a subpoena, CLERB first has to vote internally to get their City Council Liaison to get it before council, where it must get seven votes to move forward with the process.

So far, this has never happened.

