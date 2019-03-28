  • Clerk found shot to death inside store

    Memphis police are investigating after a clerk was shot to death inside a store.

    Officers were called to the Stage Express on the 4500 block of Stage Road. 

    Shortly after 1 a.m., they found the clerk dead. 

    Officers are looking through surveillance tape to learn more about what happened

    No suspect information is available at this time. 

     

