0 Clinic to provide free medical and dental services to Memphians in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Remote Area Medical, a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics, which provides free, high-quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals is returning to Memphis on May 4-5.

Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

Remote Area Medical will operate the clinic at Maxine Smith Steam Academy, located at 750 East Parkway South.

Typically, RAM opens the patient parking lot no later than 12 a.m. on the first night of the event (Saturday, May 4). Ticket distribution usually begins at 3 a.m., and patients are then served in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open, which typically happens at 6 a.m.

This process will repeat on Sunday, May 5. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

According to U.S. census data, the poverty rate in the City of Memphis is 26.9 percent, which far exceeds the national average of 12.7 percent. Additionally, more than one out of every six people under the age of 65 lacks health insurance coverage.

Because of these factors, RAM expects to treat approximately 500 people from Memphis and surrounding communities during the two-day clinic.

“Just like many communities around the country, there are thousands of people in Memphis who are struggling," said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO.

“RAM has been providing care to members of the Memphis area since 2002 and we always look forward to returning to help out."

Additional dental volunteers are needed to help provide care at the clinic.Those interested in volunteering can register at ramusa.org/volunteer or call 865-579-1530.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.