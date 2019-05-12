  • Clouds will break up through the afternoon

    •    The chance of rain is low for this Mother’s Day
    •    Clouds will break up through the afternoon with highs near 70
    •    Warmer days are ahead with highs near 80 by Wednesday
    •    A low rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday 
    •    Watch the video above for your work week forecast!
     

