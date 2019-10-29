- Grab the jacket and watch out for mist/fog.
- It's cloudy and cool across the Mid-South.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain for Wednesday and Thursday--isolated strong to severe Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Rainfall totals: 1"-3".
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
