  • Cloudy and cool skies across the Mid-South, highs reach low 60s

    • Grab the jacket and watch out for mist/fog.
    • It's cloudy and cool across the Mid-South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain for Wednesday and Thursday--isolated strong to severe Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Rainfall totals: 1"-3".
