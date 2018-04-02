  • Cloudy and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • You’ll want the coat for this morning—it’s CHILLY.
    • Temperatures are a little cold now, but will warm up nicely to the low/mid 60s this afternoon with cloudy skies.
    • There’s a slight rain chance this morning—mainly well north of I-40.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your cloudy and mild Monday.
       

    Trending stories:

    Until we get a new meteorologists, this code needs to be embedded in the daily weather story:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in South Memphis, condition unknown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman speaks to FOX13 after finding 17-year-old teen dead in her own backyard

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis woman, 35, shoots boyfriend, 69 in abdomen