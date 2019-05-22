  • Cloudy and Muggy Weather Forecasted for Mid-South

    • You will want the umbrella this morning if you live in AR and from Dyersburg to Memphis.
    • Rain is on radar.
    • We are comfortable in the 60s and 70s.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, feeling like the mid-90s.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 40%--mainly this morning. 
    • Some stronger storms could have small hail and gusty winds.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

