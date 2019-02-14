Cloudy, Breezy, with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- WIND ADVISORY FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM
- It's a cool start to the day, so grab the jacket.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 60s with cloudy skies.
- Winds: 20/25 MPH
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Next chance for rain: Friday.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
