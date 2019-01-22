  • Cloudy, Breezy, with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Dress in layers and have the umbrella nearby if you live in AR. 
    • It's chilly now, but this afternoon will be mild with temperatures in the low 50s. 
    • Rain chance: 30%--especially for east AR.
    • Next round of rain: tonight.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Tuesday.

