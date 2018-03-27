  • Cloudy with Breezy Conditions for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • WIND ADVISORY FROM 7 AM – 5 PM. WINDS 20/30 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH
    • You might want the light jacket this morning, but leave the umbrella in the car.
    • Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds.
    • Rain chances stay low until late tonight.
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2”- 4”+ through Thursday night. 
    • Strong storms possible south of I-40 Wednesday afternoon/evening.
    • Temperatures will be seasonable—mainly in the upper 60s through the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Tuesday.
       

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy with Breezy Conditions for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mild night across Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chilly day ahead, warmer temps tomorrow

  • Headline Goes Here

    Light showers Friday night with mild temps expected for Saturday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South