Cloudy with Breezy Conditions for Mid South

- WIND ADVISORY FROM 7 AM – 5 PM. WINDS 20/30 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH
- You might want the light jacket this morning, but leave the umbrella in the car.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds.
- Rain chances stay low until late tonight.
- Rainfall totals will range from 2”- 4”+ through Thursday night.
- Strong storms possible south of I-40 Wednesday afternoon/evening.
- Temperatures will be seasonable—mainly in the upper 60s through the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Tuesday.
