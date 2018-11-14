Cloudy with Chance Wintry Mix Forecasted for Mid-South

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MID-SOUTH UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING
- You will want the heavy coat, scarf, and gloves for today.
- Temperatures are FRIGID now, and will stay in the low 30s this afternoon.
- PM Precip chance: 50/60%--a wintry mix west of the MS River and scattered showers east of the MS river.
- Light snow for the overnight, especially along and north of I-40. 2" or less expected. Isolated higher amounts farther north.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cold Wednesday.
