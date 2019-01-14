  • Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • Have all the layers on before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures are in the 30s now, and will only warm up to the low 40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next round of rain: Thursday. 
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and cold Monday.
       

