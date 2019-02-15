  • Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and umbrella. You will need both for this afternoon.
    • We're at our warmest now, as temperatures will fall to the low/mid 40s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 10/15 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
    • Next chance for rain: Sunday.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

