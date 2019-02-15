Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat and umbrella. You will need both for this afternoon.
- We're at our warmest now, as temperatures will fall to the low/mid 40s this afternoon.
- Winds: 10/15 MPH.
- Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
- Next chance for rain: Sunday.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
