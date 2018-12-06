  • Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • You'll want the coat and have the umbrella on standby for today.
    • We are rain free and COLD across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon warming up to the mid 40s with hit/miss showers.
    • Rain chance: 30%.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and chilly Thursday.
       

