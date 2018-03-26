Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- You’ll want the light jacket and umbrella (on standby) today.
- Temperatures are cool now but will warm up nicely to the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon.
- There’s a slight rain chance for this morning, though not everyone will see these spotty showers.
- Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”
- Temperatures will be seasonable—mainly in the upper 60s through the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and warm Monday.
