  • Cloudy with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • You’ll want the light jacket and umbrella (on standby) today.
    • Temperatures are cool now but will warm up nicely to the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon.
    • There’s a slight rain chance for this morning, though not everyone will see these spotty showers.
    • Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”
    • Temperatures will be seasonable—mainly in the upper 60s through the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and warm Monday.
       

