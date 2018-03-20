  • Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • It’s the first day of Spring and it’s definitely not going to look or feel like it.
    • Don’t forget the umbrella and coat.
    • Showers will taper off in the early evening.
    • It WILL be unseasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 40s, near 50.
    • Temperatures will gradually warm over the next several days—we’ll be in the 70s by the weekend.
    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

