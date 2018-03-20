Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s the first day of Spring and it’s definitely not going to look or feel like it.
- Don’t forget the umbrella and coat.
- Showers will taper off in the early evening.
- It WILL be unseasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 40s, near 50.
- Temperatures will gradually warm over the next several days—we’ll be in the 70s by the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Tuesday.
