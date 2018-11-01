Cloudy with Morning Rain Forecast for Mid-South

- Rain is on radar--mainly east of the MS River.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but will fall to the mid 50s by the afternoon.
- Rain chance: 60%--mainly in the morning. Isolated shower in the PM.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Thursday.
