  • Cloudy with Morning Rain Forecast for Mid-South

    • Rain is on radar--mainly east of the MS River. 
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but will fall to the mid 50s by the afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 60%--mainly in the morning. Isolated shower in the PM. 
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Thursday.
       

