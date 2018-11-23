Cloudy with PM Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the jacket and have the umbrella on standby for this evening.
- Tracking chilly temperatures across the Mid South.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 50s.
- Rain chance: 80%--no threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy, breezy, and damp Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery, shooting of Fayette County deputy
- Father reacts after high school student killed in crash with 18-wheeler in West Memphis
- Arkansas, Tennessee most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping, study says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}