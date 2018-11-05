  • Cloudy with PM Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket for this morning and have the umbrella ready for this afternoon.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will rise to the upper 60s, near 70.
    • Rain chance: 80%--mainly in the afternoon/evening. 
    • Storms could be on the strong to severe side. Primary threat: damaging wind gusts. Secondary threats: hail and an isolated tornado.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and stormy Monday.
       

