Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- Make sure to have the umbrella on standby today.
- Showers are on radar this morning, with more expected this afternoon.
- Isolated strong storm possible in east Arkansas.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- Rain chance: 50%.
- Next rain chance: Thursday (60%).
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
