  • Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Make sure to have the umbrella on standby today.
    • Showers are on radar this morning, with more expected this afternoon.
    • Isolated strong storm possible in east Arkansas.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 50%.
    • Next rain chance: Thursday (60%).
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

