Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- Have the umbrella nearby--especially this afternoon.
- Showers are on radar this morning in Arkansas.
- Isolated strong storm possible north of I-40 this afternoon.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Rain chance: 60%.
- Next rain chance: Friday (50%).
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}